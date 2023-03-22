Mumbai: Kandivali-Gorai ropeway project to see light of day? MMRDA to make 5th attempt to launch project

Will the Kandivali-Gorai ropeway project see the light of the day anytime soon? The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be conducting a detailed study to link the city’s western suburbs with the touristy side of the island city via a cable car. This is the fifth attempt at the project; the earlier attempts were made in Jan and Aug 2020, and Feb and Oct 2022.

Ropeway to connect Essel World and Water Kingdom

To determine the feasibility and requirement, the MMRDA will be appointing a consultant before monsoon to put together a detailed project report.

The idea is to connect the existing Mahavir Nagar Metro Station on the Link Road in Kandivali West with Global Pagoda and further to Gorai. Next to the Global Vipassana Pagoda are Essel World and Water Kingdom, the other two popular recreational destinations. These distant destinations are across the Manori Creek.

Mumbaikars travel time will be reduced

To reach Gorai, Mumbaikars and tourists have to take different types of public transport right from suburban local, road commute and sailing in a ferry. The road journey via Mira Road-Bhayandar considerably adds up to the travel time. MMRDA is of the view that the ropeway will save considerable commuting time and will also encourage tourism to this side of Mumbai, which still retains a village-like atmosphere. At present, it takes over one-and-a-half hours to cover the distance, which is expected to reduce to just half an hour.

Increased connectivity to metro station

Moreover, even the residents of the Gorai belt will benefit as it will reduce their commuting hassles and provide last mile connectivity from the nearest metro rail station. “As MMRDA is creating a metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, people can take metro rail to reach Mahavir Nagar Metro Station and proceed towards Gorai,” said an official.

The development body and a team from IIT-Bombay have conducted a field survey to gather information from tourists as well as those from the project locations such as Gorai village, which are in favour of such a connectivity system.

Financial assessment in detailed report

However, the financial assessment and estimated ridership will be ascertained only in the detailed project report. The earlier studies had estimated the 7.2km project to cost ₹568 crore and handing it over to a private player on a public private partnership basis.

A few years back, the Mumbai Port Authority considered the idea of connecting mainland Mumbai at Sewree and the historic Elephanta Island with the longest 8km ropeway. Later, the Archaeological Survey of India sought revision in the plans by getting the landing location moved a kilometre away from the caves.