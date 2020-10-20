Ropeway project connecting Gorai Village to Metro 2A gets held up

The wait for the ropeway connectivity to Metro 2A (Dahisar--DN Nagar) may be much longer than expected, as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is still searching for an agency to implement the Ropeway Corridor-1 between Mahavir Nagar Metro Station (Link Road) and Pagoda, Gorai Village on the Design, Finance, Build, Operate and Transfer basis. The revised deadline to bid for the tender has been extended by another month up to November 10 from the previous October 20 deadline. It is the second call made by the MMRDA inviting agencies to carry out the work.

The project has been planned in a bid to provide direct connectivity to the villagers of Gorai and nearby areas with the Metro 2A line. Interestingly, MMRDA is set to begin commercial operations of Metro Line 2A and Line 7 (Dahisar east to Andheri east) next year. However, the ropeway is still in the tender stage.

Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) had prepared a detailed project report of the proposed ropeway corridors. MMRDA, apart from developing a vast Metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), is also emphasizing on last mile connectivity options and the ropeway is part of this project.

Reportedly, MMRDA had deviated the ropeway alignment, which will be now from Mahavir Nagar Metro Station on line 2A to Pagoda–Gorai Village (7.2 km) and Charkop–Marve (3.6 km) (divided into two corridors). Earlier, the ropeway alignment was Borivali–Gorai (7 km) and Malad–Marve (4.5 km).

The MMRDA spokesperson was quoted back then explaining, "The deviation was made due to the technical difficulties in the earlier plan. The unavailability of road and constant traffic was the reason for change." MMRDA believes the revised ropeway plan will also provide better connectivity to other metro stations.