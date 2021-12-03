Mumbai: Bridging the bay with mainland city - Proposed ropeway to connect Gorai, Marve with upcoming Metro line 2A

In the latest development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started the process of appointment of concessionaire for the proposed Rs 568 crore ropeway project. The proposed Ropeway will connect Gorai, Marve with upcoming Metro line 2A and the construction is expected to begin from January 2023.

As per the plan, the proposed ropeway corridor will start at Mahavir Nagar Station on the Metro 2A line (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and will also serve the catchment areas up to Borivali suburban station and recreational areas like EsselWorld and Golden Pagoda. The 7.2 kilometer long ropeway will further connect the Gorai village. Currently, these places are connected to the mainland city through ferry services.

According to the MMRDA, this ropeway will mainly act as a feeder system to the Metro from the surrounding areas. The Metro Line 2A is reportedly scheduled to be open to the public from next year.

The ropeway will reduce the travel time from Mahavir Nagar to Gorai to 36 minutes from the current 1.5 hours. In fact, it will serve as last-mile connectivity from the Metro Line 2A and Suburban Station.

Moreover, as per the MMRDA's traffic study, the ropeway will cater to approx more than 1.40 crore people travelling on this route in its first year once it is operational.

Reportedly, the MMRDA wants to carry out the ropeway project on a Design, Finance, Build, Operate and Transfer basis. The Free Press Journal in October last year reported that the MMRDA had deviated the ropeway alignment, from Mahavir Nagar Metro Station on line 2A to Pagoda–Gorai Village (7.2 km) and Charkop–Marve (3.6 km) (divided into two corridors). Earlier, the alignment was Borivali–Gorai (7 km) and Malad–Marve (4.5 km). The said deviation was made due to technical difficulties. Besides, it had also floated tender seeking contractors to carry out the said project works.

While the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) had prepared a detailed project report of the proposed ropeway corridors. In the submitted project plan, the IPRCL had cited the efficacy of New York, Columbia and Turkey ropeways, running successfully and on similar lines, Mumbai too can introduce the ropeway.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA wants to ensure that the transport connectivity in Mumbai improves and cater to the future needs of the city and its citizens.

