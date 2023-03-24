 Mumbai: BMC likely to issue show cause notice to Krsnaa diagnostic
Swapnil MishraUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Mumbai: The BMC is planning to issue show cause notice to private-run Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd on March 27 if they fail to resolve irregularities at ‘Aapli Chikitsa’ for which they have been given a week.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said a review meeting was held with Krsnaa Diagnostics after they received several complaints of the laboratory failing to provide patients reports on time or centres being shut. Moreover, the lab did not carry out a dry run before starting which must have led to these issues.

“We have ordered them to look after their technical problems due to which they are not able to give reports on time. Moreover we have instructed them to provide hard copies of reports to patients for which a printer has been asked to install at all centres. However, they have requested for some days to solve all the problems,” he said.

Diagnostic centre failed to follow terms & conditions made by BMC

Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer, said they had learnt that the diagnostic centre failed to follow terms and conditions made by BMC and also failed to deliver a report within 24 hours. Moreover, they were giving only half reports to the patients which was causing trouble to patients admitted to ICU, MICU, NICU and maternity wards.

“We have given them time to clear all the irregularities and start the service as soon as possible. However we will be reviewing the centre again and based on that show cause notice will be issued to them,” she said.

The company had started operating the Aapli Chikitsa diagnostics centres from March 6 and the reports were delayed by eight to 10 days because the newly-employed phlebotomists (who collect blood samples) were not trained in operating the software and, therefore, faced issues.

Aapli Chikitsa centres can conduct 139 tests, of which 101 are basic and 38 are advanced. The BMC has outsourced laboratory testing for all maternity homes, peripheral hospitals and dispensaries to Krssna. Citizens can avail basic tests for ₹50 and advanced tests for ₹100.

