Mumbai: BMC to invite tender for phase 3 work of Mithi river rejuvenation project

BMC to invite tender for phase 3 work of Mithi river rejuvenation project |

Mumbai: After receiving queries from bidders and following the changes in schedule rates, the BMC has now decided to invite a new tender for phase 3 work of the Mithi river rejuvenation project. This addition will increase the work's initial cost, which is now Rs2,156 crore.

The project is divided into four phases. The work includes the construction of a service road, laying sewer lines and building an 8 million litre per day capacity sewage treatment plant amounted to Rs133 crore. While Phase 2 work includes the construction of a retaining wall and service road, and the laying of a sewer line from the WSP compound, Powai to CST road in Kurla with an estimated cost of Rs570 crore.

Phase 2 work still ongoing

Though only 30% of the work is completed in phase 2, the BMC invited a tender for phase 3 work last year. It included work to construct interceptors with flood gates and pumps, beautification including the construction of promenades and allied works from CST Road, Kurla to Mahim Causeway at the cost of Rs2,156 crore. However, the civic body had to cancel the tender for several reasons.

A senior civic official said, “Bidders raised queries about shifting of project-affected people on both sides of the river as the promenade work includes six-foot-wide roads. Such big projects have separate funds for PAPs. So, considering their queries we are now preparing a new proposal with revised rates. After we get the actual cost of the project, we will start the tender process freshly. This will increase the present cost of phase 3 work.”

Phase four includes the construction of a tunnel from Bapat nalla to Safed Pool nalla to Dharavi Waste Water Treatment Facility amounting Rs455 crore. The civic administration has made provision of Rs654.44 crore for work of phase 2 and phase 3 of the Mithi river during 2023- 24.

Till now, the BMC has completed 95% of the widening and deepening work and 80% of the retaining wall construction along the river.

The 17.8-km river starts at Vihar Lake and ends in the Arabian Sea at Mahim Causeway. The 6-km part of Mithi river falls under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Authority (MMRDA) and the remaining 11.8-km is under the BMC.

The BMC has spent Rs646 crore and MMRDA Rs504 crore on the river till now. As per the BMC's budget for 2023-24, around Rs3,691.63 crore of work is still pending.