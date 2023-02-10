Mumbai: Mithi river rejuvenation project stuck yet again; here's why | Representative pic

The Mithi river rejuvenation has hit a roadblock yet again with no location in sight to relocate the project-affected persons. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation floated a tender for phase 3 of the project last year which had no takers.

For the project which began 18 years ago, so far the civic body and MMRDA have so far spent Rs 1,150 crore while work worth Rs 3,692 crores is still pending, stated a report in Midday.

Mithi river rejuvenation was to be carried out in 4 phases

While the project of rejuvenation has received an allocation of Rs 654 crores in this year's BMC budget; the progress remains at the same place as last year. BMC announced 95% of the widening and deepening work and 80% of the retaining wall construction along the river.

Mithi river's rejuvenation was to be carried out in four phases of which first phase included laying of sewer lines, construction of service road and etc which amounted to Rs 133 crore, the report stated.

Consequently, BMC took up construction of retaining wall, service laying of a sewer line from WSP compound, Powai to CST road in Kurla which amounted to Rs 570 crore in Phase 2 and the work for same began last year. Reportedly, 30% has been completed.

BMC's phase 3 work stuck because of PAPs

The BMC's phase 3 work is to construct interceptors with flod gates and pumps and carry out beautification at a cost Rs 2,156 crore. Accordingly, the civic body last year did float a tender with a Rs 9.42 crore deposit but it did not have any takers. Meanwhile, the Phase 4 of the project includes construction of a tunnel from Bapat nulla to Safed Pool nalla which then connects Dharavi Waste Water Treatment Facility which will estimatedly Rs 455 crore.

An official was quoted saying that bidders had raised these issues in the pre-bid meeting and they spoke about PAPs. The official added that such major projects have to have a separate fund for PAPs or it won't be feasible; they further mentioned that a decision re-tendering would be taken soon.

Meanwhile, acitivists were quoted demanding an audit of the project.

