Mumbai: Tender worth Rs 87 Cr floated by BMC for Mithi river desilting

Mumbai: As per the practice, the BMC on Tuesday floated a tender, with a period of two years (from 2023 to 2025) for desilting Mithi river. The previous contract expired in April, 2022. To prevent flooding during monsoon, the civic body cleans the 17.8-km river, starting at Vihar lake and flowing into Arabian Sea at Mahim Causeway.

Pegged at the cost of Rs 87 crore, the desilting will be carried out from March onwards in three phases; 70% before monsoon, 20% during rains and 10% later. “ The tender will be opened by January end and will be sent for approval of the civic administrator. The actual desilting work will start from March,” said the senior official from the Sewerage Department.

Advanced machinery silt pusher to be deployed

With regards to the tender conditions, the official said that the work rates will be the same as last year. An advanced machinery silt pusher will be used this year again for effective desilting. The unclogging activity is significant as untreated sewage, dumped along the Mithi course, causes pollution and obstructs its flow mostly during monsoon. Heavy rainfall along with high tide results in increased water Mithi level every year. Consequently, nearby low-lying areas are severely flooded.

Besides the regular works, the BMC has also undertaken several works under the 'Mithi River Water Quality Improvement Project'.' One of the primary objectives is to install 26 flood gates to stop flooding of low-lying areas like Sion, Chunabhatti, Kurla and Ghatkopar. The total cost of the project is Rs2,000 crore.