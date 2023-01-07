BMC floats desilting tenders early after facing flack in 2022, contract worth ₹125 crore

FPJ Photo

Considering the criticism heaped on the BMC for delayed desilting last year, it has started early this year. The aim is to unclog nullahs and rivers before the monsoon arrives.

The Storm Water Department (SWD) has invited six tenders worth nearly ₹125 crore, including one for a city nullah, two for eastern suburbs and three for western suburbs.

The BMC will also remove silt from the Mithi, Poisar and Dahisar rivers. Three tenders have already been floated for Mithi. After bidding, tenders will be opened at the end of this month and actual work will start in the first week of March.

“We have already invited tenders for small nullahs. Now we have invited tenders for the big ones. Last year, we started the work late and had to face criticism,” said SWD Chief Engineer Vibhas Achrekar.

BMC Focusing on Quality Work Within Stipulated Time

For the small nullahs, the BMC received bids 20-30% below the estimated cost. The BJP underlined that the output will be poor at such low rates. A civic official said, “We are not concerned whether the contractor is getting a profit or not. We will see that quality work is done within stipulated time. We are targeted even on getting the highest bids.”

Last year, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and former party corporators had visited various nullahs and alleged that the BMC carried out poor desilting. However, the city had reported very few waterlogging incidents.

Civic officials said the winning bidder has to follow the conditions set last year. CCTVs will be installed at the desilting sites and dumping grounds for senior officers to monitor the work from their offices. It’s also mandatory for contractors to upload the photos of the work done on the BMC website. This will also allow the citizens to remain updated.

“We had a good experience of uploading status reports on the website. Last year, The number of complaints had decreased,” said Mr Achrekar.

