 Mumbai News: FOB At Mira Road Railway Station To Temporarily Close From September 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: FOB At Mira Road Railway Station To Temporarily Close From September 3

Mumbai News: FOB At Mira Road Railway Station To Temporarily Close From September 3

According to Western Railway, this closure is aimed at achieving a more efficient and modern station environment for all commuters.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: FOB At Mira Road Railway Station To Temporarily Close From September 3 | representative pic

Mumbai: The south staircase of the North foot over bridge (FOB) at platform 1 of the Mira Road railway station will be temporarily closed from September 3. However, passengers can use the North side staircase of this FOB.

According to Western Railway, this closure is aimed at achieving a more efficient and modern station environment for all commuters.

Read Also
Chandani Chowk Flyover Project: Pedestrian FoB Soon To Be Built For Punekars
article-image

Significant upgrades are in progress

“As part of the ongoing station improvement efforts, significant upgrades are in progress, including a deck over platform 1, an escalator, and a 23.5-meter wide FOB. To facilitate these enhancements, it has become necessary to dismantle the south side staircase of the North FOB,” said an official of WR.

“The Mira Road station improvement project continues to progress swiftly, and the railway authorities are committed to providing passengers with an enhanced travel experience once the upgrades are completed,” the official added.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Passenger Found Drinking Inside First Class Coach Of Borivali Local, WR To Probe...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Health Department Offers Reward To Curb Rising Cases Of Prenatal Sex Determination

Mumbai News: Health Department Offers Reward To Curb Rising Cases Of Prenatal Sex Determination

Mumbai: Indian Navy's Stealth Frigate Mahendragiri Launched For Sea Trials

Mumbai: Indian Navy's Stealth Frigate Mahendragiri Launched For Sea Trials

Mumbai: BMC Approves 1,255 Ganeshotsav Pandal Applications, Rejects 248 Ahead Of 11-Day Festival

Mumbai: BMC Approves 1,255 Ganeshotsav Pandal Applications, Rejects 248 Ahead Of 11-Day Festival

Mumbai News: Woman Arrested For Cheating Husband Of ₹3.61 Cr

Mumbai News: Woman Arrested For Cheating Husband Of ₹3.61 Cr

Terror Funds To Afghanistan: NIA Raids Locations Across 4 States

Terror Funds To Afghanistan: NIA Raids Locations Across 4 States