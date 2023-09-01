Mumbai News: FOB At Mira Road Railway Station To Temporarily Close From September 3 | representative pic

Mumbai: The south staircase of the North foot over bridge (FOB) at platform 1 of the Mira Road railway station will be temporarily closed from September 3. However, passengers can use the North side staircase of this FOB.

According to Western Railway, this closure is aimed at achieving a more efficient and modern station environment for all commuters.

Significant upgrades are in progress

“As part of the ongoing station improvement efforts, significant upgrades are in progress, including a deck over platform 1, an escalator, and a 23.5-meter wide FOB. To facilitate these enhancements, it has become necessary to dismantle the south side staircase of the North FOB,” said an official of WR.

“The Mira Road station improvement project continues to progress swiftly, and the railway authorities are committed to providing passengers with an enhanced travel experience once the upgrades are completed,” the official added.