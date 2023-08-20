Chandani Chowk Flyover Project: Pedestrian FoB Soon To Be Built For Punekars | Anand Chiani

Days after the Chandani Chowk flyover and interchange project inauguration, demands for crucial amenities, notably a pedestrian footbridge, have surged. Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil has implored Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to prioritize the construction of a pedestrian bridge for the safety and convenience of Chandani Chowk passengers.

Chandani Chowk, a pivotal gateway to West Pune, was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar on August 12. While the flyover has notably eased traffic congestion, concerns over pedestrian safety persist.

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil underscored that the initial Chandani Chowk project proposal did not include a foot-over bridge, leaving pedestrians to navigate the highway perilously. Recognizing the accident risk, he brought this issue to the attention of Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Patil explained that a proposal for a new pedestrian bridge between Pashan and Mulshi has been submitted for approval to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This bridge is seen as indispensable for citizen safety and convenience.

In closing, Patil urged Pune residents not to jeopardize their safety by crossing the highway and to exercise caution until the pedestrian bridge is built.

Sule pitches for more signboards

During an inspection of Chandani Chowk, Baramati MP Supriya Sule commended the NHAI's efforts but stressed the need for additional amenities such as directional signs, rest areas, and sanitation facilities along the route. She also addressed renewed traffic congestion in Vadgaon Dhayri, where authorities have initiated work with the tendering process nearing completion.

The Chandani Chowk junction links Bavdhan, NDA, Pashan, Mulshi Road, Paud Road, and the Mumbai–Bengaluru bypass. This connection to Hinjewadi IT Park via the highway has long been plagued by traffic congestion, prompting plans for area redevelopment.

The Chandani Chowk flyover project encountered delays, initially slated for completion in April. In October of the previous year, an aging bridge at the site was demolished due to severe traffic congestion. These delays even impacted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's travel between Mumbai and Satara. Originally scheduled for completion by August 2021, the project faced various challenges including land acquisition, traffic management, and the ongoing pandemic. Subsequently, the completion deadline was pushed to January, then to May, and ultimately, it opened for traffic in August.

