Mumbai News: Fire In 21-Floor Building In Walkeshwar, No Injuries | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in the Walkeshwar area of south Mumbai on Thursday morning, an official said. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

According to an official from the fire brigade department, the fire started around 11.15am at the 21-floor Soham Apartment in the Malabar Hill area. The area is considered a VIP as bungalows belonging to various ministers fall in this area. The fire was extinguished within twenty minutes, the official said.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, and split AC units in the flat on the second floor. The fire brigade had sent two fire engines, a jumbo tanker, a quick response vehicle, an ambulance and senior officers to guide the on-field firefighters. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further details are awaited, the official said.

A separate fire incident occurred in the 18-floor building Hira Kirit at Malad. According to the fire brigade, the fire erupted on the 11th floor.