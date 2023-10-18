Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Showroom In Kirti Nagar; Visuals Surface

A massive fire broke out at a furniture showroom in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the fire broke out at 6:32 PM in a furniture showroom, Block number 2, Kirti Nagar. No casualties were reported in the blaze.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Upon receiving information, 17 fire tenders rushed to the scene and started the operations to bring the blaze under control, they said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier today, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana area, officials said.

26 fire tenders rushed to the scene after receiving the information. No casualties were reported in the fire incident, said officials.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)