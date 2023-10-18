Bengaluru Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Pub In Koramangala, Man Seen Jumping From 4th Floor Of Multi-Storey Building

Massive Blaze Engulfs Pub In Koramangala | Twitter

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of a building in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon. The fire erupted in the building which is located in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru. Horrific visuals are surfacing on social media of the fire that emerged in the building. There are reports that the fire erupted at a pub named Mudpipe that is located on the fourth floor of the building. The fire reportedly erupted due to a short circuit, however, it cannot be confirmed yet. Fire tenders are on their way to douse the fire.

The fire occurred at a pub in the building

It can be seen in the video that blasts are also occurring from the top of the building. There are reports that the fire incident occurred at the popular pub on Tavarekere Main Road in Bengaluru. The pub is located in the building just opposite the bustling Forum Mall. The cause of fire which was earlier speculated to have been caused by a short circuit is said to have occurred due to a gas cylinder blast.

Fire tenders reached the spot

The fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire. It can be seen in the video that fire is also emanating from the ground floor of the building. A man is also seen jumping from the fourth floor of the building to save himself from the huge blaze that erupted on the floor. The condition of the man who jumped from the fourth floor is not known yet. The firefighters are trying to control the massive fire and they are also carrying out the rescue operation. Six fire tenders were reportedly rushed to the spot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)