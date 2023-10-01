Bengaluru: Electric Car Catches Fire In Middle Of The Road In JP Nagar; Video Surfaces

Electric Car Catches Fire In Middle Of The Road In JP Nagar | Twitter

Bengaluru: Incidents of electric scooters catching fire were coming to the fore in the recent past, but an incident of an electric car catching fire has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru. An electric car caught fire in the middle of the road and the incident was caught on camera. The video of a massive blaze erupting from the electric car is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the car was burnt completely after it caught fire.

The car caught fire when it reached the Dalmia Circle in JP Nagar

The incident occurred on Saturday (September 30) in JP Nagar area of Bengaluru. The car caught fire when it reached the Dalmia Circle in JP Nagar. There are no reports of casualties in the incident. All the passengers are safe. The reason for the fire is not known yet. Many incidents of electric scooters catching fire have come to light in the recent past.

There were other incidents of electric scooters catching fire

In one of the incidents, an Ola Electric S1 Pro caught fire in Pune. The video of the Ola Electric Scooter catching fire in the middle of the road was making rounds on social media. There were other incidents of electric scooters catching fire came to light after which the companies recalled their electric vehicles for damage control.

This raises questions about the safety and durability of electric vehicles

The incidents of electric vehicles catching fire while driving or while stationed under the heat of the sun is a major concern. This raises questions about the safety and durability of electric vehicles. The companies in the race to acquire the electric vehicles market are not taking the safety issue seriously. The companies should take into account the threat to the life of the people that could be lost due to such incidents while launching the electric vehicles.

