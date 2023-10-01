Kannada Actor Nagabhushana Rams Car Into Couple, Arrested After Woman Dies In Bengaluru

Kannada actor-writer Nagabhushana allegedly rammed his car into a couple in Bengaluru on Saturday (September 30) evening. According to media reports, the 48-year-old woman died while the man is still undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Reportedly, the police have called it speeding and negligent driving in the complaint. The actor was arrested after an FIR was filed against him with Kumaraswamy traffic police station in Bengaluru.

Several media reports have stated that Nagabhushana was heading towards Konanakunte from Uttarahalli. He rammed his car into the couple who was walking on a footpath at Vasantha Pura.

The actor was arrested after an FIR was registered against him in Bengaluru |

It has also been reported that the actor himself took the couple to the hospital after hitting them.

While the man suffered severe injuries to his legs, head, and stomach, the woman succumbed to injuries while she was being taken to the hospital. Reportedly, her face was injured and she was bleeding profusely.

About Nagabhushana

The actor was last seen in the film Tagarupalya. He made his debut with Sankashta Kara Ganapathi in 2018. He has also been a part of other films like Kousalya Supraja Rama, Daredevil Musthafa, Badava Rascal, Ikkat, Made In China and others.

In 2022, he won SIIMA Award in the Best Debutant Actor category for the film Ikkat.

According to Nagabhushana's Instagram bio, he is also a write. He has over 71.8K followers on the photo and video-sharing platform.

