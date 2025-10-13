 Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Goolrukh Building At Sea Face In Worli; All Residents Evacuated Safely
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Fire Erupts In Goolrukh Building At Sea Face In Worli; All Residents Evacuated Safely

Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Goolrukh Building At Sea Face In Worli; All Residents Evacuated Safely

The fire was reported at 8 pm from Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Worli sea face, Worli and was extinguished around 10 pm. The blaze was on the sixth floor of the 10-storey building, report from disaster management cell said. All the residents were seen sitting outside the building late night until the fire brigade allowed for re-occupation.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 03:00 AM IST
article-image
Fire Erupts In Goolrukh Building At Sea Face In Worli | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

A fire erupted in a residential building, 83, Goolrukh located at Worli seaface on Sunday night. All residents of the high-rise were evacuated safely by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and no injuries were reported. Local MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited the spot at the night and spoke with the residents.

The fire was reported at 8 pm from Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Worli sea face, Worli and was extinguished around 10 pm. The blaze was on the sixth floor of the 10-storey building, report from disaster management cell said. All the residents were seen sitting outside the building late night until the fire brigade allowed for re-occupation. 

Fire Erupts In Goolrukh Building At Sea Face In Worli

Fire Erupts In Goolrukh Building At Sea Face In Worli | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Read Also
CRPF Constable Dies In Road Accident While Crossing Old Mumbai-Pune Highway At Talegaon Dabhade
article-image

"It was a minor incident of fire. It was in the house and all the residents were safely evacuated by the firemen. The site report is awaited to ascertain the cause of the fire," said chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar.

Three fire engines, one tender, three jumbo tankers and an ambulance were deployed at the site. No injuries were reported.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Red Run Marathon 2025: Youth Participate To Spread HIV/AIDS Awareness
Mumbai Red Run Marathon 2025: Youth Participate To Spread HIV/AIDS Awareness
Mumbai One App: Over 1.25 Lakh Downloads Within 72 Hours, Commuters Embrace Unified Transit
Mumbai One App: Over 1.25 Lakh Downloads Within 72 Hours, Commuters Embrace Unified Transit
Mumbai Politics: Raj Thackeray Visits Matoshree, Sparks Alliance Speculation Ahead Of BMC Polls
Mumbai Politics: Raj Thackeray Visits Matoshree, Sparks Alliance Speculation Ahead Of BMC Polls
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 10th Steel Bridge Launched In Ahmedabad
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 10th Steel Bridge Launched In Ahmedabad

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Red Run Marathon 2025: Youth Participate To Spread HIV/AIDS Awareness

Mumbai Red Run Marathon 2025: Youth Participate To Spread HIV/AIDS Awareness

Mumbai One App: Over 1.25 Lakh Downloads Within 72 Hours, Commuters Embrace Unified Transit

Mumbai One App: Over 1.25 Lakh Downloads Within 72 Hours, Commuters Embrace Unified Transit

Mumbai Politics: Raj Thackeray Visits Matoshree, Sparks Alliance Speculation Ahead Of BMC Polls

Mumbai Politics: Raj Thackeray Visits Matoshree, Sparks Alliance Speculation Ahead Of BMC Polls

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 10th Steel Bridge Launched In Ahmedabad

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 10th Steel Bridge Launched In Ahmedabad

Mumbai News: Crime Branch Busts 5 Fake Call Centers, 31 Arrested In Cyber Fraud Crackdown

Mumbai News: Crime Branch Busts 5 Fake Call Centers, 31 Arrested In Cyber Fraud Crackdown