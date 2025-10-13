Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Goolrukh Building At Sea Face In Worli; All Residents Evacuated Safely

Fire Erupts In Goolrukh Building At Sea Face In Worli | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

A fire erupted in a residential building, 83, Goolrukh located at Worli seaface on Sunday night. All residents of the high-rise were evacuated safely by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and no injuries were reported. Local MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited the spot at the night and spoke with the residents.

The fire was reported at 8 pm from Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Worli sea face, Worli and was extinguished around 10 pm. The blaze was on the sixth floor of the 10-storey building, report from disaster management cell said. All the residents were seen sitting outside the building late night until the fire brigade allowed for re-occupation.

Fire Erupts In Goolrukh Building At Sea Face In Worli

"It was a minor incident of fire. It was in the house and all the residents were safely evacuated by the firemen. The site report is awaited to ascertain the cause of the fire," said chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar.

Three fire engines, one tender, three jumbo tankers and an ambulance were deployed at the site. No injuries were reported.