Mumbai News: Eye Flu Grips City With 20 Cases Daily

Representative image

Mumbai: A sudden surge in eye infection, conjunctivitis, has been witnessed in the last week across the state, including Mumbai. Nearly 40,000 cases have been reported from the state this year until July 26. As per the data from the public health department, Pune tops the list with 7,871 cases, followed by Buldhana (6,693), Amaravati (2,611), Gondia (2,591) and Dhule (2,295).

Mumbai has reported only 102 cases, as most go unreported with people treating the infection at home or with private clinics. Doctors said private clinics received nearly 20 cases every day last week compared to three to five every day in June.

Major outbreak in Alandi

An official said that there has been a major outbreak in Alandi and a drive has been launched to make people aware that the infection spreads through contact. Hygiene guidelines have been issued to people, asking them to wash hands regularly and take proper treatment with doctor’s advice. Keeping surroundings clean reduces flies and fleas and hence the infection.

25-30% rise in infection has been witnessed among children

Doctors have, meanwhile, attributed the majority of cases to viral conjunctivitis caused by the adenovirus, which affects children more than adults. In fact, a 25-30% rise in infection has been witnessed among children. With this in mind, doctors have advised people to not self-medicate.

Conjunctivitis is highly contagious and proper hygiene needs to be maintained to check its spread. “Due to the rainy season and humidity, cases of viral eye flu are on the rise. The symptoms include itching, red eyes, swelling of eyelids and white discharge from the infected eye/s,” a health official said.

