Monsoon Eye Care: 7 Tips To Keep Infections At Bay

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 27, 2023
Monsoon brings a much-needed respite from hot and sticky summer months. But the season also brings viral eye infections that can take a toll on your eye health. Here are 7 tips that will help you protect your eyes from infections, irritation, and other monsoon-related eye problems
Wash Your Hands Regularly: Frequent handwashing with soap and water is the first line of defense against eye infections. Avoid touching your eyes with dirty hands as it can introduce harmful bacteria or viruses
Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes: Resist the urge to rub your eyes, as it can lead to irritation and may spread any existing infections. Instead, use a clean tissue or cloth to dab your eyes gently if necessary
Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, as it helps maintain adequate tear production and keeps your eyes moist
Use Protective Eyewear: If you're outdoors during the monsoon, consider wearing waterproof sunglasses or eyeglasses with anti-reflective coating to shield your eyes from raindrops, UV rays, and dust. Make usre to clean the glasses regularly as well
Avoid Contact Lens Overuse: During the monsoon, contact lens wearers should reduce wearing time and switch to glasses whenever possible. Contact lenses can trap moisture and increase the risk of eye infections
Maintain Cleanliness: Ensure your surroundings, especially your living and working areas, are clean and free from dust and mold. Regularly clean and dust your home to prevent allergens from causing eye irritation
Eat a Balanced Diet: Include foods rich in vitamins C and E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. A nutritious diet contributes to overall eye health and reduces the chances of eye-related issues
If you experience persistent eye redness, itching, pain, or any unusual symptoms during the monsoon, consult an eye specialist immediately for proper diagnosis and treatment. And use lubricating eye drops as recommended by an eye specialist to keep your eyes moist, reduce irritation, and wash away any potential allergens
