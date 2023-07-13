Protect Yourself From Dengue & Malaria: 10 Effective Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Mosquitoes This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023
Apple Cider Vinegar: Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar & water and apply it to your skin and you will notice fewer mosquitoes landing on your skin
Citrus Fruits: Rubbing citrus fruits such as lemon or lime on your skin can repel mosquitoes. The strong scent of citrus fruits such as lemon or lime can mask the scent of your skin, making it difficult for mosquitoes to detect you
Lemon and Clove: Place some split lemons with a few cloves and just like that, you will keep mosquitoes away
Basil Oil: should be applied either topically or in the diluted form on the skin for best results. It can also be used in an air diffuser or room spray
Eucalyptus Oil: You can make your own spray by adding a few drops to water. Not only will this keep the biters away from you but, when sprayed on plants, it will also get rid of mites, aphids, whiteflies and earwigs
Lemongrass Oil: Make up a spray by mixing around 20 drops of lemongrass oil with half a cup of warm water. Spray around your doors and windows to keep the annoying little critters away. You can also ward off those tiny fruit flies by spraying the mixture onto kitchen counters, cabinets, your fridge and walls. Do it for several days in a row and they won't come back
Tea Tree Oil: Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with water in a spray bottle. Apply frequently to keep mosquitoes away
Peppermint Oil: Mix 5 drops with water in a spray bottle and use it on yourself, and around the home
Garlic: Peel and cut several cloves of garlic and put them in a bowl with some water. Leave to macerate for a few hours and then use this water to spray all over your flat
Camphor: You can burn for 20 minutes. Take care to ensure that all doors and windows must be closed, and you have to stay out of the room. This is an effective way to kill mosquitoes and keep them at bay
