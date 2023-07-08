No More Flies: 7 Fly Repellent Plants To Keep Your Home And Office Bug-Free This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023
Mint (Mentha) is another plant that flies tend to avoid due to its refreshing fragrance. The strong scent of mint acts as a natural repellent and helps keep flies at bay. Grow mint in your home or office and place few crushed leaves strategically to deter flies
Marigold (Tagetes) is a bright and cheerful flowering plant that not only adds color to your garden but also repels flies. Its distinctive scent is disliked by flies, plant marigolds near entrances or outdoor spaces to discourage flies from entering your home
Curry Leaves (Murraya koenigii) are commonly used in Indian cuisine. This plant has a strong scent that acts as a natural fly repellent. Plant curry leaf shrubs in your garden or keep them in pots to deter flies
Tulsi (Ocimum tenuiflorum) is a sacred plant in India with several medicinal properties. It emits a strong aroma that repels flies and mosquitoes. Plant tulsi in pots or in your home garden and office to deter flies
Lavender (Lavandula) is known for its beautiful flowers and calming scent. However, flies find its aroma quite repulsive. Plant lavender near windows, doorways, or outdoor seating areas to keep flies away
Lemongrass (Cymbopogon flexuosus) is a popular herb known for its citrusy scent. Its strong aroma repels flies effectively. Plant lemongrass in pots or in your garden, and place it near windows, doorways, or outdoor seating areas to deter flies.
Neem (Azadirachta indica) is the most popular plant in India for its medicinal properties. The bitter scent of neem leaves is disliked by flies, making it an effective natural deterrent. Plant neem in your home or office to keep flies away
