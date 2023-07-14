Mumbai News: EWS Income Criteria To Avail PMAY-Urban Raised to ₹6 Lakh for MMR | representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The Centre has increased the annual income criteria required to qualify under the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) to avail the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban (PMAY-Urban) benefits has been increased for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the income limit for EWS has now been raised from Rs3 lakh to Rs6 lakh per annum.

Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) scheme

This criteria has been increased for projects under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) scheme. Under it, financial assistance is provided in partnership with state governments and the private sector. Projects under AHP need to have a minimum of 250 houses with at least 35% homes in the EWS category.

The Union government provides Rs1.5 lakh assistance per EWS home.

“The enhancement in income slab aims to expand the eligibility and accessibility of affordable housing for individuals belonging to theEWS category. Also maximum people in EWS category can avail the benefit of MHADA housing lottery in MMR,” said an official from the housing department.

Given the disparity in income and expenditure levels in a metropolis, especially MMR, a need was felt to increase the income criteria to allow more participation under the PMAY- Urban scheme of the central government, the official said.

