Navi Mumbai: Bombay HC Paves Way For 2600 Houses Under PMAY Scheme In Panvel

The Bombay High Court rejected a writ petition filed by two slum dwellers—Patel Mohalla and Kutchhi Mohalla—against the proposed housing scheme under Prime Minister Awas Yojana by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). The High Court rejected their petition and directed them to vacate their houses by September 30, 2023.

In 2020, the central government passed a proposal to redevelop six slums under the PMC. Slums that were proposed to be redeveloped are Valmiki Nagar, Mahakali Nagar, Laxmi Colony, Kutchi Mohalla, Patel Mohalla, Ashok Bagh, and Takka Vasahat. Residents of these slums will get houses of 30 sqm under the scheme as part of the rehabilitation.

Public Interest Welfare Society Approached Bombay High Court

However, the Public Interest Welfare Society backed by Kutchi Mohalla, and Patel Mohalla opposed the redevelopment and approached the High Court. On June 26’s hearing, the HC directed slum dwellers to vacate their huts by September 30. In addition, they have been asked to submit an undertaking to the Municipal Corporations within 15 days from the date of the hearing that they will be vacating the huts. “In case, the undertaking is not submitted within the stipulated time, the municipal corporation will take action by vacating the huts,” said DMC Kailas Gawade.

Read Also Mumbai: State housing department takes charge of PMAY projects

PMC will construct 2600 houses

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 2600 houses will be constructed by PMC. In the first phase, 14 buildings will be constructed in Patel Mohalla, Kachhi Mohalla or other places. PMC had served notices to 939 slum dwellers to vacate the huts. They were also promised ₹4000 per month as rent for an alternate arrangement of houses. However, the process was delayed after two slums approached the court.

The central government in 2015 launched a scheme 'Housing for All 2022' under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The PMC proposed to provide concrete houses to slum dwellers in the PMC area. A total of seven slums are to be redeveloped under the scheme and 2600 houses will be constructed within the municipal limits. The beneficiary will get a house of 30 square meters.