Mumbai: State housing department takes charge of PMAY projects

Mumbai: In a bid to ensure transparency in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing projects and also to expedite the construction, the state housing ministry has empowered the housing department for sanctioning the projects as well as funds.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) was managing the PMAY affairs.

After the revised provision, a copy of which is with the FPJ, the MHADA now has to forward the proposal to the state housing department for further action.

The main objective behind the move is to expedite the PMAY housing project and ensure proper support, according to the state housing department.

With the revised provision, the housing department has also increased the manpower of the existing PMAY division which is active in the MHADA.

Furthermore, to prevent delay in PMAY housing projects, the newly set up MHADA’s technical division will be responsible for project updates and related action.

The new provisions also empower MHADA to pull up developers if the project is either getting delayed or violating norms. In another significant change, allocation of funds obtained from state and Centre will require prior permission of the state housing department.

According to an official from MHADA, said, "The state housing department has taken all control of PMAY housing projects. Now, the MHADA can’t grant permission or disburse funds on its own. The objective is to ensure transparency and timely completion of projects."

Builders Association of India’s Housing and RERA committee chairperson, Anand Gupta chairperson, "PMAY housing projects are those inventories that come in affordable category. As mainly service class are the buyers it is necessary that the developers should finish the project on time. With the state taking control of PMAY project approvals and permissions, I hope it will expedite the work as compared to earlier.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:46 AM IST