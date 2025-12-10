Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits

Gold worth ₹5.5 crore stolen from Siddheshwar Express First Class coach; Kalyan GRP forms teams to investigate | Representational Image

Kalyan, Dec 09: In one of the biggest railway thefts reported in recent times, gold jewellery weighing around 5 kg and valued at approximately ₹5.5 crore was stolen from a locked trolley bag of a passenger travelling in the AC A-1 coach of the Siddheshwar Express on the Solapur–Mumbai route.

The theft is believed to have occurred during the intervening night of December 6 and 7, 2025, triggering serious concerns over passenger security on long-distance trains.

The complainant, Abhay Kumar Jain, a resident of Goregaon, Mumbai, was travelling with his daughter in AC First Class coach A-1, occupying berth numbers 49 and 51. Jain had carried two trolley bags, one of which contained gold ornaments weighing nearly 5 kg. The bag was reportedly locked and placed under his berth before he went to sleep.

Theft Detected Near Kalyan

Jain woke up in the early hours of December 7, when the train was nearing Kalyan station, only to find the trolley bag containing the gold missing. He immediately alerted Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Vikram Meena and contacted the railway emergency helpline.

Since the incident came to light close to Kalyan, Jain was directed to approach the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP), where a case of theft was registered.

Detailed List of Jewellery

Police said the stolen bag was a blue-and-black American Tourister trolley, containing a brown ECHOLAC briefcase and a white plastic box filled with gold jewellery, including necklaces, mangalsutras, rings, earrings, chains, bowls, and other ornaments cumulatively valued at around ₹5.5 crore.

Three Teams Formed: GRP

Taking the case seriously, Kalyan GRP Senior Police Inspector Pandhari Kande told The Free Press Journal, “We have constituted three separate teams and dispatched them to different locations. We are hopeful of getting concrete clues soon.”

Police are examining CCTV footage from railway stations and coaches, questioning co-passengers and railway staff, and analysing the train’s halt points. Investigators believe the theft was well-planned and possibly executed by an organised gang familiar with premium train travel.

Also Watch:

Railway Security Under Scrutiny

The theft of valuables worth ₹5.5 crore from a locked bag inside an AC First Class coach has once again put railway security mechanisms under the scanner. Officials said efforts are ongoing to trace the culprits and recover the stolen gold.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/