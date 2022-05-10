Mandsaur: Rs 4.85 cr approved for construction of 194 houses under PMAY

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) scheme, the government has approved the construction of 194 houses for the urban poor at a cost of Rs 4.85 crores here in Mandsaur.

Apart from this, the civic body has also received an amount of Rs 12 lakh for the purchase of garbage vehicles.

Recently state minister of housing and urban development Bhupendra Singh sent a letter to local MLA and state Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sisodiya and informed him about it.

In this letter, Singh mentioned that the state government has been striving hard to pass on the benefits of the schemes to beneficiaries. The amount under the (PMAY-U) scheme has been sanctioned to ensure pucca houses to all eligible urban households and Rs 12 lakhs for the purchase of garbage vehicles have been sanctioned in view of the Swachhata Abhiyan.

MLA Sisodiya expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and urban affairs minister Bhupendra Singh.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:47 PM IST