Bhopal: Apex court judgement on panchayat elections; CM says govt to file review petition

The Supreme Court through its judgement directed the state election commission to issue a notification regarding panchayat elections within two weeks.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

Supreme Court of India |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday the state government would file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its judgement delivered today to hold panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh without OBC reservation.

Talking to media persons Chouhan said, "We are yet to study the judgement in detail but we will file a review petition with a prayer that the panchayat elections are held with OBC reservation."

Notably, the Supreme Court through its judgement directed the state election commission to issue a notification regarding panchayat elections within two weeks.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:54 AM IST