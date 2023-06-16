Pune: 700 PMAY houses ready in Kharadi |

In a significant milestone for affordable housing, the project of constructing 700 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Kharadi has been successfully completed, informed Yogesh Mulik, former Chairman of the Pune Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee. He revealed that the keys to these flats will soon be handed over to the beneficiaries by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This noteworthy project in Kharadi, which was initiated after the follow up by Mulik during his tenure as the Chairman of the Standing Committee, has undergone inspection and is now ready for occupancy.

Mulik highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ensuring that every citizen of the country has access to their own rightful house.

Mulik further explained that a total of eight detailed project reports were approved by the Pune Municipal Corporation for the construction of low-income group (EWS) flats in areas like Hadapsar, Kharadi, and Vadgaon (Khurd). Out of these projects, a staggering 6,264 flats have been made available to the beneficiaries. Each flat spans an area of 30 sq.m. The overall cost of these eight projects amounts to approximately 700 crores.

Read Also Ready to contest Pune Lok Sabha by-poll: BJP City Unit Chief Jagdish Mulik