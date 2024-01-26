Mumbai News: EOW Searches Premises Of Builder Lalit Tekchandani Accused In Cheating Case

Mumbai News: EOW Shuts One Case Against Nirmal Lifestyle Directors, Investors Unsatisfied With Probe |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) conducted searches at various locations linked to Lalit Tekchandani, a prominent city-based builder and director of Supreme Constructions in connection with a multi-crore fraud. Tekchandani is currently embroiled in five criminal cases, with the recent FIR registered at Chembur police station last week.

EOW conducted these raids in Chembur, BKC and two other places, which also included Tekchandani’s house and office.

The EOW Investigation

The investigation stems from a fraud case where a complainant invested ₹36 lakh in Tekchandani’s Taloja construction project in Navi Mumbai, which faced delays and left numerous homebuyers without their promised properties or refunds. The police noted that despite inquiries, the builder provided only vague promises to the concerned buyers. One FIR against the builder specifically addresses a fraud involving 160 homebuyers who collectively lost ₹44 crore.

The Taloja police station in Navi Mumbai is probing the case. As hundreds of flat buyers remain entangled in the ordeal, the search operations aim to uncover evidence essential to the ongoing investigation into cases of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Tekchandani.