 Mumbai: Oshiwara Police Nabs Duo For Breaking Into EOW-Sealed Flat, Stealing Money & Gold
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Oshiwara Police Nabs Duo For Breaking Into EOW-Sealed Flat, Stealing Money & Gold

Mumbai: Oshiwara Police Nabs Duo For Breaking Into EOW-Sealed Flat, Stealing Money & Gold

The police revealed that the culprits had utilized the stolen money for a trip to Goa.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 01:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police Nabs Duo For Breaking Into EOW-Sealed Flat, Stealing Money & Gold | Representational Image

The Oshiwara police have arrested two individuals, Pradeep Kukreja and Maroop Motwani, for breaking into a house that had been sealed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. The police revealed that the culprits had utilized the stolen money for a trip to Goa.

Background details of case

The case originated when the EOW registered a case against a woman in September, who promptly disappeared after the case was filed. Unable to locate the accused, the police sealed her flat at the end of September. On December 29, the woman's brother observed footage near her flat, revealing the intrusion of the two suspects. Despite the police seal, the thieves managed to break into the flat and stole money and gold from the vault.

Facing the challenge of apprehending the thieves who dared to break into a police-sealed flat, the police, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Krishnakant Upadhyay and Senior Inspector Mohan Patil, initiated an investigation. Inspector Vijay Madye led the team in the search for the culprits.

Examining CCTV footage, the police observed the two entering the house in disguise and without shoes. The investigation led them to Maroop Motwani, as his face was visible in the footage. When the police visited Motwani's house for questioning, they noticed some items that raised suspicion, prompting them to keep a watch on his residence. Motwani, upon arriving in Oshiwara, was subsequently detained. During Motwani's interrogation, Kukreja's name surfaced, leading to his arrest in Ulhasnagar.

Both suspects apprehended

Both suspects confessed to the theft and admitted to changing their disguises to avoid recognition. The police have successfully apprehended the individuals involved in the break-in at the sealed house.

Read Also
Mumbai: Matunga Police Nab Six Fraudsters Posing As Gem Dealers Near Dadar Station
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 3 Car Thefts Reported In Mulund; Windows Smashed, Valuables Stolen

Mumbai: 3 Car Thefts Reported In Mulund; Windows Smashed, Valuables Stolen

Mumbai: BMC Initiates Process To Bifurcate K-East Ward, Fulfilling Decade-Old Demand

Mumbai: BMC Initiates Process To Bifurcate K-East Ward, Fulfilling Decade-Old Demand

Mumbai: City Civil And Sessions Court Bar Association Members Continue Strike, Initiate Chain Hunger...

Mumbai: City Civil And Sessions Court Bar Association Members Continue Strike, Initiate Chain Hunger...

Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Dies In Chandivali After Solar Panel Falls On Him; Crane Driver Arrested For...

Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Dies In Chandivali After Solar Panel Falls On Him; Crane Driver Arrested For...

Mumbai: Timing Changes For Western Railway's 6 Suburban Local Services Effective January 4; Check...

Mumbai: Timing Changes For Western Railway's 6 Suburban Local Services Effective January 4; Check...