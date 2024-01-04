Mumbai: Oshiwara Police Nabs Duo For Breaking Into EOW-Sealed Flat, Stealing Money & Gold | Representational Image

The Oshiwara police have arrested two individuals, Pradeep Kukreja and Maroop Motwani, for breaking into a house that had been sealed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. The police revealed that the culprits had utilized the stolen money for a trip to Goa.

Background details of case

The case originated when the EOW registered a case against a woman in September, who promptly disappeared after the case was filed. Unable to locate the accused, the police sealed her flat at the end of September. On December 29, the woman's brother observed footage near her flat, revealing the intrusion of the two suspects. Despite the police seal, the thieves managed to break into the flat and stole money and gold from the vault.

Facing the challenge of apprehending the thieves who dared to break into a police-sealed flat, the police, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Krishnakant Upadhyay and Senior Inspector Mohan Patil, initiated an investigation. Inspector Vijay Madye led the team in the search for the culprits.

Examining CCTV footage, the police observed the two entering the house in disguise and without shoes. The investigation led them to Maroop Motwani, as his face was visible in the footage. When the police visited Motwani's house for questioning, they noticed some items that raised suspicion, prompting them to keep a watch on his residence. Motwani, upon arriving in Oshiwara, was subsequently detained. During Motwani's interrogation, Kukreja's name surfaced, leading to his arrest in Ulhasnagar.

Both suspects apprehended

Both suspects confessed to the theft and admitted to changing their disguises to avoid recognition. The police have successfully apprehended the individuals involved in the break-in at the sealed house.