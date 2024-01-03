Mumbai: Matunga Police Nab Six Fraudsters Posing As Gem Dealers Near Dadar Station

Representative Image

The Matunga police have arrested six individuals who were attempting to sell gems near Dadar station. The police have recovered gems of various colors from the arrested suspects. The accused would deceive people by posing as sellers of gems named Neelam, Ruby, Pushpraj, and then flee after accepting money in exchange for fake gems.

As per the information provided by the police, the six accused were lured under the pretext of purchasing gems, and based on a complaint filed by the victim, they were apprehended through a carefully laid trap.

The names of the individuals arrested in this case are Sanjur Habib Khan (58), Jitendrakumar Mishrilal Brahmin (50), Prakash Harkishan Das Taylor (49), Shailesh Subhash Chavan (45), Bhalchandra Popat Tilor alias Dipesh (47), and Mohammad Irfan Abdul Qayyum Sheikh (43).

The accused targeted individuals interested in wearing gemstones. They would present sapphires, rubies, pushparaj, and other fake colored stones to potential buyers, claiming them to be genuine and selling them at inflated prices.

The police became aware of this fraudulent gang when the complainant contacted DCP Prashant Kadam and reported the incident. Subsequently, a trap was set, leading to the arrest of the accused.