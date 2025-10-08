Mumbai News: EOW Faces Flak For Alleged Preferential Treatment To Shilpa Shetty In ₹60-Crore Fraud Case

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty | PTI

A controversy has erupted in Mumbai over the “preferential treatment” allegedly extended to actress Shilpa Shetty by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. While actor Dino Morea appeared in person at the EOW office to record his statement in the Mithi River desilting scam, officials reportedly visited Shilpa Shetty’s residence to quietly record her statement in the ₹60-crore cheating case on October 4.

EOW Records Statement at Actress’s Residence

According to sources, EOW officers visited Shilpa Shetty’s home on October 4, when her husband, Raj Kundra, was also questioned for the second time that day. Notably, Shilpa Shetty is an accused in the ₹60-crore cheating case, whereas Dino Morea is not an accused in the Mithi River scam.

When asked about the differing treatment, DCP Nimit Goyal told The Free Press Journal that under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), certain categories of individuals are exempted from being called to a police station and must instead be examined at their place of residence. These include: Women, Male persons under 15 or over 60, Mentally or physically disabled individuals, Persons suffering from acute illness

Unequal Treatment Raises Questions

However, questions are now being raised as to why, despite not being an accused, IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar was summoned to the EOW office for questioning. Critics argue that if Shilpa Shetty received special treatment as a woman under BNSS provisions, the EOW should extend similar consideration to other female accused in future cases.

₹60-Crore Fraud Case: Details of the Probe

In the ₹60-crore fraud case involving the alleged cheating of a businessman under the guise of an investment scheme, the EOW questioned Shilpa Shetty for about four and a half hours. Confirming the interrogation, an EOW officer said that a team visited the actress’s residence to record her statement.

During questioning, Shilpa was asked about ₹15 crore allegedly transferred by Raj Kundra into her advertising company’s bank account. Sources said Shilpa denied receiving any such funds and provided supporting documents, which the EOW is now verifying.

Raj Kundra Questioned for Second Time

The EOW team also questioned Raj Kundra on October 4 for the second time. Though he was earlier summoned to appear in person, the officers decided to question him at home instead, reportedly for around 4.5 hours.

So far, the EOW has recorded the statements of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Resolution Professional Rajendra Bhutta, and Deepak Kothari’s son, who is the complainant in the case.

The probe into the ₹60-crore cheating case continues, involving allegations of financial misrepresentation and fraudulent investment promises.