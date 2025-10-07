Mumbai Metro Line 3 Fully Operational From October 9, Connecting Aarey To Cuffe Parade; Check Full Details

Mumbai Metro 3 |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) announced that the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has granted authorization for passenger operations on Phase 2B (Final Phase) of Metro Line 3, covering the stretch from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade.

This development marks a major milestone from October 9, the entire Metro Line 3 will be operational, connecting Aarey JVLR in the north to Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai.

New Timings for Full Metro Line 3 Operations

MMRCL has shared the new service schedule for the fully operational corridor: The first service from both Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade stations will begin at 5:55 am, The last service from both terminal stations will start at 10:30 pm, with trains reaching their destinations by 11:25 pm.

The route is expected to offer a seamless, faster commute across the city’s north-south axis, significantly reducing travel time between Mumbai’s major business and residential hubs.

Mixed Public Reactions on Service Hours

The announcement has been met with enthusiasm from daily commuters welcoming improved connectivity. However, some social media users have voiced concerns about the early closing time.

Commuter Sandesh Samant commented on X (formerly Twitter), “Last service at 10:30 pm in a city like Mumbai is way too early. Please extend it till 12:00 at least.” Another user echoed the sentiment, suggesting operations continue until 12:30 am to better accommodate Mumbai’s night-time commuters.

Meanwhile, a politically charged comment by Nikhil Limaye read, “All fake Aarey Protestors would be crying from tomorrow!” — a jab at past protests over the environmental impact near Aarey Colony, where the Metro car shed is located.

Awaiting Response on Extended Hours

As Mumbai prepares for the grand launch of the complete Metro Line 3 network, debates continue about balancing commuter convenience with operational constraints. The MMRCL has yet to issue a response to calls for extending service hours beyond 10:30 pm.

The full operation of Metro Line 3 is expected to decongest roads, reduce travel time, and boost connectivity across one of India’s busiest metropolitan corridors.