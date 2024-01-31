Mumbai News: EOW Arrests Builder Lalit Tekchandani

Lalit Tekchandani | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested builder Lalit Takchandani after nine hours of interrogation on Tuesday. This development follows last Friday’s searches across various locations associated with Tekchandani, who is a notable city-based builder and director of Supreme Constructions. Currently entangled in five criminal cases, the recent FIR against him was registered at Chembur police station.

The investigation revolves around a fraud case where a complainant invested ₹36 lakh in Tekchandani’s Taloja construction project in Navi Mumbai. Delays in the project left numerous homebuyers without properties or refunds. Despite inquiries, the builder offered vague promises, prompting the EOW to take action.

EOW conducts search operations at Tekchandani's office

Search operations conducted by the EOW in Chembur, BKC and other locations, including Tekchandani’s residence and office, aim to uncover documentary evidence. One specific FIR highlights a fraud involving 160 homebuyers who collectively lost ₹44 crore.

The Taloja police station in Navi Mumbai is actively involved in the investigation, emphasising the seriousness of the allegations. As hundreds of flat buyers navigate this ordeal, the search operations seek crucial evidence for ongoing cases of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Tekchandani. The builder is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.