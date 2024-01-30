 Mumbai Builder Lalit Tekchandani Arrested By EOW In Multiple Cheating Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Builder Lalit Tekchandani Arrested By EOW In Multiple Cheating Case

Mumbai Builder Lalit Tekchandani Arrested By EOW In Multiple Cheating Case

The builder is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
File

The Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) apprehended builder Lalit Tekchandani after a nine-hour interrogation on Tuesday. This development follows last Friday's searches across various locations associated with Tekchandani, who is a notable city-based builder and director of Supreme Constructions. Currently entangled in five criminal cases, the recent FIR against him was registered at Chembur police station.

The investigation revolves around a fraud case where a complainant invested ₹36 lakh in Tekchandani's Taloja construction project in Navi Mumbai. Delays in the project left numerous homebuyers without properties or refunds. Despite inquiries, the builder offered vague promises, prompting the EOW to take action.

Search operations conducted by the EOW in Chembur, BKC, and other locations, including Tekchandani's residence and office, aim to uncover documentary evidence. One specific FIR highlights a fraud involving 160 homebuyers who collectively lost ₹44 crore.

Read Also
Mumbai News: EOW Searches Premises Of Builder Lalit Tekchandani Accused In Cheating Case
article-image

The Taloja police station in Navi Mumbai is actively involved in the investigation, emphasising the seriousness of the allegations. As hundreds of flat buyers navigate this ordeal, the search operations seek crucial evidence for ongoing cases of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Lalit Tekchandani. The builder is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Drone Used Illegally To Capture Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss Victory Celebration In Dongri;...

Mumbai: Drone Used Illegally To Capture Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss Victory Celebration In Dongri;...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab 25-Year-Old Man From Nagpur With Desi Pistol; Probe Underway

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab 25-Year-Old Man From Nagpur With Desi Pistol; Probe Underway

Mumbai Builder Lalit Tekchandani Arrested By EOW In Multiple Cheating Case

Mumbai Builder Lalit Tekchandani Arrested By EOW In Multiple Cheating Case

Mumbai News: 'No Khichdi Scam But Social Work,' Says Sanjay Raut's Brother Sandeep After ED Grilling

Mumbai News: 'No Khichdi Scam But Social Work,' Says Sanjay Raut's Brother Sandeep After ED Grilling

Mumbai News: Parle Products' Promoter Ambika Aibara Buys Sea-View Units For ₹47.3 Crore In...

Mumbai News: Parle Products' Promoter Ambika Aibara Buys Sea-View Units For ₹47.3 Crore In...