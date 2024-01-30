Mumbai Builder Lalit Tekchandani Arrested By EOW In Multiple Cheating Case

File

The Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) apprehended builder Lalit Tekchandani after a nine-hour interrogation on Tuesday. This development follows last Friday's searches across various locations associated with Tekchandani, who is a notable city-based builder and director of Supreme Constructions. Currently entangled in five criminal cases, the recent FIR against him was registered at Chembur police station.

The investigation revolves around a fraud case where a complainant invested ₹36 lakh in Tekchandani's Taloja construction project in Navi Mumbai. Delays in the project left numerous homebuyers without properties or refunds. Despite inquiries, the builder offered vague promises, prompting the EOW to take action.

Search operations conducted by the EOW in Chembur, BKC, and other locations, including Tekchandani's residence and office, aim to uncover documentary evidence. One specific FIR highlights a fraud involving 160 homebuyers who collectively lost ₹44 crore.

The Taloja police station in Navi Mumbai is actively involved in the investigation, emphasising the seriousness of the allegations. As hundreds of flat buyers navigate this ordeal, the search operations seek crucial evidence for ongoing cases of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Lalit Tekchandani. The builder is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.