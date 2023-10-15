Mumbai News: ED Attaches 70 Immovable Assets In Multiple Locations Across Maharashtra Owned By Bullion Traders Involved In Bank Fraud Case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File

Mumbai: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 70 immovable assets located in Mumbai, Thane, Jalgaon, Sillod and Kutch among other areas and movable assets such as wind mills, silver and diamond jewellery/ bullion and Indian currency valued at Rs 315.60 Crore, in bank fraud case of several bullion traders in money laundering case.

The bullion traders identified as Rajmal Lakhichand Jewelers Pvt. Ltd., R L Gold Pvt. Ltd., and Manraj Jewelers Pvt. Ltd & others attached immovable assets include the benami properties acquired by the promoters Ishwarlal Shankarlal Jain Lalwani, Manish Ishwarlal Jain Lalwani and others.

ED had initiated investigations on the basis of 3 FIRs registered by CBI against the Directors and Promoters of the bullion traders involved in offences of Criminal Conspiracy, Cheating, Forgery and Criminal Misconduct, causing wrongful loss of more than Rs 352.49 Crore to the State Bank of India.

Fake Financials Provided To Avail Loan

ED investigations had revealed that the promoters had submitted fake financials to avail such loans. The Promoters also engaged in round tripping of transactions to inflate the financials and booking bogus sale purchase transactions in books of accounts of the accused Companies to siphon off the loan proceeds for investments in real estate properties, in collusion with the auditors of the Companies.

Earlier, ED had conducted search operations at 13 official and residential premises of Rajmal Lakhichand group in Jalgaon, Nashik and Thane (Maharashtra) and seized., gold, silver and diamond jewellery/ bullion and Indian currency in cash alongwith various incriminating documents. Search and post search investigative findings have revealed fictitious stock/ missing stock inventories of bullion and gold jewellery in books, use of shell Companies, employment of dummy directors etc.

