Rajasthan: ED Seizes Rs 12 Lakh After Fresh Raids In Paper Leak Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Saturday said it has seized Rs 12 lakh in cash along with "incriminating" documents after conducting raids in connection with an alleged recruitment exam paper leak case in Rajasthan.

The fresh searches were undertaken Friday at seven residential premises of Congress leader Dinesh Khodania, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Spurdha Chaudhary, Ashok Kumar Jain, Suresh Dhaka and others over the alleged leak of senior teacher second grade competitive examination 2022 paper, the agency said in a statement. Khodaniya alleged the agency's action was politically motivated.

He also said he will soon file a defamation case against Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena for allegedly levelling false allegations. He said he doesn't have links with the arrested Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara, who has been arrested in this case.

The money laundering case stems from FIRs filed by the Rajasthan Police against the accused including a person named Bhupendra Saran, who was arrested by the ED in this case recently.

The accused "in connivance with each other leaked the question paper of General Knowledge of senior teacher grade II competitive examination, 2022 which was scheduled to be conducted by RPSC (Rajasthan public service commission) on 21.12.2022, 22.12.2022 and 24.12.2022 and provided it to appearing candidates for the consideration amount of Rs 8-10 lakh per candidate."

Former RPSC member Babulal Katara, a person named Anil Kumar Meena were also arrested in this case earlier by the ED. It had first raided multiple locations in Rajasthan as part of this investigation in June.

