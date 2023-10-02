 Paper Leak Mafia In Rajasthan Will Be Punished: PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPaper Leak Mafia In Rajasthan Will Be Punished: PM Modi

Paper Leak Mafia In Rajasthan Will Be Punished: PM Modi

The PM assured that all public schemes initiated by the Congress government will continue if the BJP is elected to power in Rajasthan.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Paper Leak Mafia In Rajasthan Will Be Punished: PM Modi | Representational Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over the issue of corruption and women's safety.

Rajasthan top the list when it comes to crime, riots, atrocities against women, Dalits and backward classes, Modi said at a rally in Chittorgarh. The prime minister in his speech also assured that if his party comes to power, they will take action against the corrupt and those involved in the alleged paper leak mafia will be taken.

The prime minister said that he feels pain when atrocities against daughters take place anywhere in the country but charged that the Congress has made this a tradition in Rajasthan.

Read Also
PM Modi Says Opposition Parties Have 'Anti-Development' Attitude, Can't Digest Country's Praise
article-image

He also assured the people that all public schemes initiated by the Congress government will continue if the BJP is elected to power in Rajasthan.

“Gehlot knows that the countdown of the Congress government has started. He in a way has congratulated the BJP by publicly requesting that the schemes should not be stopped. I assure you that BJP will not stop any scheme of public interest but will try to improve it. This is Modi's guarantee,” he said.

Read Also
PM Modi Announces Setting Up Central Tribal University In Telangana
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC MTS Result 2023 To Be Out Soon At ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Result 2023 To Be Out Soon At ssc.nic.in

CLAT 2024 Reservation Criteria Revised; Steps To Update Category

CLAT 2024 Reservation Criteria Revised; Steps To Update Category

Students Beware! UGC Issues List Of 20 'Fake' Universities, Check Here

Students Beware! UGC Issues List Of 20 'Fake' Universities, Check Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Closes Today

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Closes Today

Google And HP Start Manufacturing Chromebooks In India

Google And HP Start Manufacturing Chromebooks In India