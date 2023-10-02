 PM Modi Says Opposition Parties Have 'Anti-Development' Attitude, Can't Digest Country's Praise
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPM Modi Says Opposition Parties Have 'Anti-Development' Attitude, Can't Digest Country's Praise

PM Modi Says Opposition Parties Have 'Anti-Development' Attitude, Can't Digest Country's Praise

He asserted that anti-BJP parties do not like the fact that the country is now a days praised at global forums.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the opposition parties for their "anti-development" politics and said they have no vision or road map and hate to see the country's progress in different fields under his government.

He asserted that anti-BJP parties do not like the fact that the country is now a days praised at global forums.

"When the entire world is praising the country and sees their future in India, there are those who indulge in politics and are unable to see anything except their chair...they do not like India being praised the world over. These anti-development people are trying to prove that nothing has happened in the nation and they have pain in their stomach (over India's praise)," he said.

Read Also
How Will You Benefit If Shivraj Retains His Chair As Chief Minister Of Madhya Pradesh?
article-image

PM was addressing a public gathering in Gwalior

The PM was addressing a public gathering in Gwalior after inaugurating or laying foundation stones for projects worth Rs 19,260 crore in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls are due by the year-end.

He said people have faith in the "double-engine" government (BJP in power in the state and also at the Centre) as it ensured Madhya Pradesh's "double-development".

The BJP government has pulled Madhya Pradesh out of the 'BIMARU' (laggard) category and put it in among the top 10 states in the country in terms of development, said Modi.

The PM said in the opposition-ruled states, crime and corruption are rampant, while infrastructure development and growth in different fields are key features of BJP rule.

'No vision or road map for development'

"They (opposition) have no vision or road map for development. They hate the country's progress and development schemes. Due to their hatred, they forget the country's achievements," he said.

"Our aim is to ensure Madhya Pradesh features among the top three states in the country," Modi stated and added "Your one vote will take MP to the number three position in the country." The PM said he will ensure India is counted among the top three economies in the world in the next few years.

Referring to the upcoming assembly polls which will decide who forms a new government, he said the next five years are crucial for Madhya Pradesh's development.

Read Also
Bhopal: From Bicycle Odysseys To Bartan Bank, They Work To Keep Surroundings Clean
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Governor, CM Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Former Prime Minister Shastri At Raj Bhavan

MP: Governor, CM Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Former Prime Minister Shastri At Raj Bhavan

MP: Bamhori And Sultanganj To Be New Tehsils In Raisen District

MP: Bamhori And Sultanganj To Be New Tehsils In Raisen District

Madhya Pradesh: Governor Mangubhai Patel Purchases Khadi

Madhya Pradesh: Governor Mangubhai Patel Purchases Khadi

PM Modi Says Opposition Parties Have 'Anti-Development' Attitude, Can't Digest Country's Praise

PM Modi Says Opposition Parties Have 'Anti-Development' Attitude, Can't Digest Country's Praise

MP Election 2023: Here Is What Congress MP Vivek Tankha Has To Say On Whether Kamal Nath Will...

MP Election 2023: Here Is What Congress MP Vivek Tankha Has To Say On Whether Kamal Nath Will...