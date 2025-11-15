Mumbai News: Dongri Police Arrest Three In ₹15-Crore Cocaine Case After Tracing Them To Chennai Prison

The accused in police custody |

Mumbai: The Dongri Police have arrested three accused in a ₹15-crore cocaine case. The accused Tarun Kapoor (26), Sahil Attari (36), and Himanshu Shah (25) had earlier been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in another drug-related offence. The Dongri Police obtained their custody from Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

3 kg Cocaine Seized From Sabina Guest House

In September, Dongri Police seized 3 kg of cocaine worth ₹15 crore from Sabina Guest House in Dongri. The three accused had been absconding since the seizure. According to officials, accused Tarun Kapoor, who had been working in catering in Dongri since 2022 and also doing courier-related jobs, came in contact with an Ethiopian national during this period. This handler later took Kapoor to Ethiopia, from where the cocaine consignment was transported.

Police revealed that the cocaine was concealed in capsule-like packets, wrapped with cello tape, and sent along with Kapoor’s luggage.

Investigation Accelerates After NCB Breakthrough

The Dongri Police successfully cracked the nearly two-and-a-half-month-old cocaine recovery case after receiving information last week that the NCB had busted a similar drug trafficking racket. The three individuals Tarun Kapoor, Sahil Attari, and Himanshu Shah were arrested in that case and lodged at Puzhal Central Prison.

Senior PI Gonduram Bangar immediately dispatched a team to Chennai. The team obtained their transit remand and brought all three to Mumbai. A local court has remanded them to police custody until November 18.

Tip-Off Led to Major Cocaine Seizure

On September 2, 2025, the Dongri Police received confidential information from Anti-Terror Cell sub-inspector Parimal Patil and his team about a man storing cocaine at Sabina Guest House. Acting swiftly, Senior PI Walekar and his team conducted a raid and recovered the 3 kg cocaine consignment.

Ethiopia Link Confirmed; More Arrests Likely

The investigation revealed that the cocaine had been trafficked from Ethiopia by Tarun Kapoor with assistance from Attari and Shah. Tarun and Himanshu hail from Himachal Pradesh, while Sahil is from Uttarakhand. All three were already in custody in connection with an NCB case in Chennai.

The Dongri Police obtained a production warrant and formally arrested the trio after taking them into custody from Puzhal Prison. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely.