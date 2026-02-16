Mumbai News: Doctors Revive 71-Year-Old Woman From Rare Silent Seizure Condition After 45 Days Of Unresponsiveness At Wockhardt Hospitals

Specialised neurological care at Wockhardt Hospitals restores speech and awareness in an elderly patient battling a rare seizure disorder | File Pic

Mumbai, Feb 16: A 71-year-old woman who had remained almost unresponsive for over 45 days due to a rare neurological condition has regained speech and awareness following specialised treatment in the city.

She was diagnosed with non-convulsive status epilepticus (NCSE) — a continuous seizure state without visible convulsions — a condition that is often difficult to detect and can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Initial misdiagnosis and worsening condition

Doctors at Wockhardt Hospitals identified the underlying cause after the patient was brought in with severe neurological decline. The elderly woman had been experiencing gradually worsening symptoms for several months, including slowed movements, tremors and progressive loss of speech. Initial evaluations elsewhere had considered Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy, resulting in multiple changes in medication, but her condition failed to improve.

Concerned about her deteriorating health, her family sought advanced neurological care in Mumbai. Shortly after arriving, she developed repeated brief episodes marked by deviation of the eyes to one side, stiffening of her right arm and sudden freezing spells.

She was admitted to another hospital and started on anti-epileptic drugs, but her responsiveness continued to decline. As her condition worsened, she was urgently shifted for specialised neurocritical care.

Diagnosis of non-convulsive status epilepticus

On arrival, the neurology team determined that she was in non-convulsive status epilepticus, a state in which the brain remains in continuous seizure activity despite the absence of dramatic physical symptoms. She was almost entirely unresponsive, with no purposeful movements or meaningful speech.

“Non-convulsive status epilepticus is particularly challenging because it does not present with obvious seizures,” said Dr Prashant Makhija, Consultant Neurologist. “Although the body appears calm, the brain is continuously seizing, which can cause serious and permanent damage if not recognised in time.”

Repeated electroencephalogram (EEG) tests revealed persistent abnormal electrical activity, predominantly on the left side of her brain. A detailed review of her medical history confirmed the presence of both epilepsy and Parkinsonism, which had not been optimally managed earlier due to fragmented care.

Specialised treatment leads to recovery

Her treatment plan was revised, with optimisation of anti-epileptic medications, careful adjustment of Parkinson’s therapy and continuous neurological monitoring. After weeks of uncertainty, she began responding to verbal cues and gradually regained speech — even singing her prayers.

She was eventually discharged fully alert and communicative, underscoring the importance of timely diagnosis and specialised neurocritical care in complex seizure disorders.

