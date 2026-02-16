MMRDA Flags ₹2,800 Crore Pending Dues From Government Bodies, Says Recovery Key For 2026–27 Development Push

MMRDA highlights massive unpaid arrears as it prepares funding plans for major infrastructure and urban development projects | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 16: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has flagged pending arrears of more than Rs 2,800 crore from various government institutions, warning that recovery of these funds is crucial for implementing development projects proposed in its upcoming budget.

Deposits pending since 1995–2000

In documents submitted for approval of its Budget Estimates for 2026–27 and Revised Estimates for 2025–26, the Authority stated that it had kept deposits with several government institutions between 1995 and 2000 as per government orders.

However, some institutions have not returned the aided deposits or paid interest on them. As of December 2025, the principal and interest together amount to about Rs 2,821.81 crore.

In addition, MMRDA has highlighted arrears of Rs 505 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) towards loan and interest, along with Rs 1,988.71 crore pending under the Mumbai Urban Development Project (MUDP) Revolving Fund and Rs 619.69 crore in interest on the same.

Budget provision for development projects

The Authority has made a provision of Rs 44,277.93 crore for development projects and schemes in its budget for 2026–27. Officials noted that timely recovery of outstanding funds would enable the Authority to implement these projects and schemes more effectively.

The proposed budget estimates for 2026–27 project receipts of Rs 48,072.57 crore and expenditure of Rs 48,072.40 crore, which are being submitted for approval along with ongoing and new projects and schemes.

The Authority has also sought approval for budget estimates and revised estimates for revolving funds, including the Mumbai Urban Development Project and the Megacity revolving fund.

Revenue from key infrastructure assets

MMRDA also highlighted revenue generation from key infrastructure assets, including Metro Lines 2A and 7, which are used by around 3 lakh passengers daily and generate an estimated Rs 40 lakh per day, and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), which is used by around 23,000 vehicles daily and generates about Rs 63 lakh per day. The Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme, supplying water to around 1.4 million people, generates about Rs 6 crore in monthly revenue.

The Authority said its planned urbanisation initiatives are expected to create employment opportunities across services, industry and tourism sectors, contributing to economic growth.

