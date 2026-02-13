 Mumbai Health Update: Only 14,000 Doctors Adopt Voluntary QR Code System, MMC To Make It Mandatory
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Health Update: Only 14,000 Doctors Adopt Voluntary QR Code System, MMC To Make It Mandatory

Mumbai Health Update: Only 14,000 Doctors Adopt Voluntary QR Code System, MMC To Make It Mandatory

The Maharashtra Medical Council will soon mandate QR code display in all MBBS doctors’ clinics to help patients verify credentials and curb quackery. After poor voluntary participation, the move follows government approval and aims to strengthen the “Know Your Doctor” campaign statewide.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Limited response to voluntary QR code verification prompts Maharashtra Medical Council to tighten compliance rules | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 13: The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) will soon make it mandatory for all MBBS doctors in the state to display a QR code in their clinics to ensure that only qualified doctors practise and to prevent quackery in the profession.

Earlier, the MMC had requested all MBBS doctors to voluntarily display QR codes in their clinics. However, the response was poor, with only around 14,000 doctors across the state adopting the system so far.

Dr Vinky Rughwani, Administrator of the Maharashtra Medical Council, said that after the issue of fake doctors was raised during the Assembly session, the council received government approval to make QR codes mandatory for registered practitioners. “We have not set a deadline at present, but we will implement it very soon,” he said.

Move to curb bogus practitioners

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: Education Board Official Caught Accepting ₹8,000 Bribe To Provide Writer For SSC Exam
Navi Mumbai Crime: Education Board Official Caught Accepting ₹8,000 Bribe To Provide Writer For SSC Exam
USA Thrash Netherlands By 93 Runs In T20 World Cup
USA Thrash Netherlands By 93 Runs In T20 World Cup
Panvel Municipal Corporation Removes Illegal Huts, Hawkers And Roadside Encroachments In Kamothe And Navade
Panvel Municipal Corporation Removes Illegal Huts, Hawkers And Roadside Encroachments In Kamothe And Navade
Mumbai Police And Anti-Terrorism Cell Detain Over 30 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals In Citywide Drive
Mumbai Police And Anti-Terrorism Cell Detain Over 30 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals In Citywide Drive

In a major step to crack down on bogus medical practitioners, the MMC in June 2025 had directed all MBBS doctors in the state to voluntarily display QR codes in their clinics. The initiative was designed to help patients easily verify the authenticity of their treating doctors.

There are around 210,000 doctors in the state, of whom 140,000 have renewed their registrations. Even today, except for a few doctors in Mumbai, many have not shown interest in installing QR codes.

Continuation of ‘Know Your Doctor’ campaign

The QR code mandate is a continuation of the MMC’s earlier “Know Your Doctor” (KYD) campaign, launched to address the growing menace of unregistered and fake doctors. As part of the initiative, all registered doctors were instructed to display a unique QR code linked to their registration credentials.

Due to a lack of awareness, many citizens rely solely on a doctor’s signboard before seeking treatment at a clinic. Medicines prescribed by individuals with fake degrees have often resulted in physical and financial harm to patients.

Also Watch:

Read Also
MMC Chief Dr Vinky Rughwani Honoured With IAP Social Champion Award 2025 For Work On Thalassemia,...
article-image

Over the past four months, only 14,000 doctors have obtained QR codes. The issue was also raised during the monsoon session of the state legislature. With government approval now in place, the MMC has taken steps to make the display of QR codes mandatory for all MBBS doctors across the state.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Crime: Education Board Official Caught Accepting ₹8,000 Bribe To Provide Writer For...
Navi Mumbai Crime: Education Board Official Caught Accepting ₹8,000 Bribe To Provide Writer For...
Panvel Municipal Corporation Removes Illegal Huts, Hawkers And Roadside Encroachments In Kamothe And...
Panvel Municipal Corporation Removes Illegal Huts, Hawkers And Roadside Encroachments In Kamothe And...
Mumbai Police And Anti-Terrorism Cell Detain Over 30 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals In Citywide Drive
Mumbai Police And Anti-Terrorism Cell Detain Over 30 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals In Citywide Drive
Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate Launches India’s First Containerised Indoor Shooting Range
Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate Launches India’s First Containerised Indoor Shooting Range
Palghar Road Tragedy: Pedestrian Killed, Another Injured After Speeding Truck Mows Down 2 In Wada...
Palghar Road Tragedy: Pedestrian Killed, Another Injured After Speeding Truck Mows Down 2 In Wada...