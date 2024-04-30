Mumbai News: Deep Fake Video Of BSE CEO Goes Viral, South Regional Cyber Cell Begins Investigation

Sundararaman Ramamurthy, BSE CEO |

Following the circulation of deepfake videos featuring actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, a similar video involving the MD and CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, has surfaced on social media. Allegations of deceiving the public through fraudulent advertisements in this fabricated video have emerged. The South Regional Cyber Cell Police has initiated an investigation into the matter and has registered a case.

Akshit Ashok Jain lives in Lower Parel area. On April 17, a deepfake video went viral on Facebook suggesting investment advice in stock, currency, gold, and foreign currency markets by the MD and CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange, Sundararajan Ramamurthy.

In this way, through the viral spread of deepfake videos, an unknown Facebook owner attempted to deceive by disseminating fake advertisements with the intention of misleading the general public. After this incident came to the attention of Sundaraman Ramamurthy, Akshit Jain lodged a complaint on his behalf with the Cyber Cell Police of the Southern Regional Division.

Taking this complaint seriously, the South cyber police have registered a case against an unknown person under various sections of the IPC, including Section 66C, 66D of the IT Act, as well as Sections 419, 420, 465, 468, and 471.