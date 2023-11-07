 Mumbai News: CST-Bound Local Train Skips Halt At Khandeshwar Station On Harbour Line
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: CST-Bound Local Train Skips Halt At Khandeshwar Station On Harbour Line

Mumbai News: CST-Bound Local Train Skips Halt At Khandeshwar Station On Harbour Line

A Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound (CSMT) train from Panvel did not stop at Khandeshwar station around 1.24 pm, inconveniencing commuters waiting on the platform, the official said.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

In a startling incident on Tuesday afternoon, a Panvel to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) local train unexpectedly bypassed its scheduled stop at Khandeshwar station, leading to widespread confusion and distress among commuters. 

Passengers who had been eagerly waiting to either board or disembark from the train were left stranded as the train continued on its route, disregarding its usual halt.

A Central Railway official said that this incident was a matter of grave concern, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. "This is a serious incident, and a chargesheet will be issued to the train crew responsible," stated the official.

Read Also
WATCH: Instagram Influencer Sings Indian Ad Jingles In Mumbai Local; Passengers' Reactions Say It...
article-image

Motorman immediately relieved from duty

Following the unexpected skip, at the next station Mansarovar, the motorman of the local train was immediately relieved from duty, pending further investigations into the circumstances that led to the incident. 

"Passengers affected by this unexpected turn of events were left grappling with the consequences of the train's unscheduled move, causing chaos and panic at Khandeshwar station," said Lata Agarde, an activist. "The incident has raised questions about the safety of the passengers, " she alleged.

Read Also
Mumbai News: WR Restores 112 Local Trains to Ease Commuter Inconvenience During Ongoing Construction...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Nab Wanted Accused in Filmy Style Operation in Thane, Pose As Brick Kiln Workers

Police Nab Wanted Accused in Filmy Style Operation in Thane, Pose As Brick Kiln Workers

Bombay HC Dismisses Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal’s Plea Challenging ‘Illegal’ Arrest By ED

Bombay HC Dismisses Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal’s Plea Challenging ‘Illegal’ Arrest By ED

Mumbai News: CST-Bound Local Train Skips Halt At Khandeshwar Station On Harbour Line

Mumbai News: CST-Bound Local Train Skips Halt At Khandeshwar Station On Harbour Line

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena MLA From Shinde Group, Sada Sarvankar, Appointed Chairman Of Siddhivinayak...

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena MLA From Shinde Group, Sada Sarvankar, Appointed Chairman Of Siddhivinayak...

10 Years On, Court Building In Mira Road Now Awaits Recruitment

10 Years On, Court Building In Mira Road Now Awaits Recruitment