Mumbai News: CST-Bound Local Train Skips Halt At Khandeshwar Station On Harbour Line

Representational image

In a startling incident on Tuesday afternoon, a Panvel to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) local train unexpectedly bypassed its scheduled stop at Khandeshwar station, leading to widespread confusion and distress among commuters.

Passengers who had been eagerly waiting to either board or disembark from the train were left stranded as the train continued on its route, disregarding its usual halt.

A Central Railway official said that this incident was a matter of grave concern, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. "This is a serious incident, and a chargesheet will be issued to the train crew responsible," stated the official.

Motorman immediately relieved from duty

Following the unexpected skip, at the next station Mansarovar, the motorman of the local train was immediately relieved from duty, pending further investigations into the circumstances that led to the incident.

"Passengers affected by this unexpected turn of events were left grappling with the consequences of the train's unscheduled move, causing chaos and panic at Khandeshwar station," said Lata Agarde, an activist. "The incident has raised questions about the safety of the passengers, " she alleged.

