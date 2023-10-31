Mumbai News: WR Restores 112 Local Trains to Ease Commuter Inconvenience During Ongoing Construction Block

WR Restores 112 Local Trains to Ease Commuter Inconvenience During Ongoing Construction Block | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a proactive move to alleviate the inconvenience faced by commuters during the ongoing block for the 6th line project between Khar and Goregaon stations on the Mumbai Suburban section, Western Railway (WR) has announced the restoration of 112 cancelled local trains on November 1 and November 2, 2023.

Originally, 316 local trains were set to be cancelled to fast-track the construction work. However, in response to the concerns of local passengers, WR has decided to restore a significant portion of these cancelled trains. On November 1, 112 local trains will be back in operation, reducing the number of cancellations to just 204. This decision aims to provide respite and convenience to passengers who heavily rely on the suburban railway network.

Minimising disruptions for commuters

Similarly, on November 2, an additional 112 local trains will be restored, following the same approach to minimise disruptions for commuters. "With this measure, Western Railway is committed to ensuring that the construction project proceeds efficiently while also considering the needs of the traveling public," said an official of WR.

"Western Railway remains committed to maintaining and enhancing Mumbai's suburban rail network, and this restoration of local train services is a step in the right direction to minimize the impact on daily commuters," further added officials.

According to an official, Western Railway stations were monitored by the bus operations department to ensure the clearance of passenger traffic near station areas. The clearance was managed with regular buses. However, only 6 additional buses were required to be operated on routes 202-Gorai Depot to Mahim (2 buses), 440 Ltd-Borivli to Wadala (2 buses), and 4 Ltd-Oshiwara Depot to M.Iqbal Chowk (2 buses) to cater to the passenger traffic.

