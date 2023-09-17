Mumbai News: CSMT’s Platform Extension Project 45% Complete; Details Inside

The platform extension project at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has completed 45% of the overall work of phase one. Once complete, the Central Railway (CR) will able to operate 24-coach trains from platforms 10, 11, 12, and 13, marking a substantial increase in their capacity.

“The work is being executed in two phases. The first phase involves extending platforms 10 and 11 from their current length of 298 meter to an impressive 680 meter. In the second phase, platforms 12 and 13, which currently measure 385 meter, will be extended to 690 meters. These extensions will enhance the station’s operational efficiency and its ability to accommodate longer trains,” said an official.

Ongoing work details

According to CR, the ongoing work encompasses the removal of overhead wire masts, signaling equipment, and various engineering obstructions such as pit lines and washing pits.

Additionally, 18 turnouts are being dismantled to facilitate the platform extension. The second phase involves the removal of signaling equipment, overhead wire infrastructure, and track turnouts.

“Several vital components of the project have already been completed, including the dismantling of the Carnac Bridge Road Over Bridge (ROB) to facilitate the insertion of new turnouts and crossovers. Additionally, a new Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) signaling building, a G+3 structure measuring 34x8.5 meters, and an Electric Substation building measuring 25x5.5 meters have been finalized. Around 2km of track have been laid and linked for connection to existing lines. Furthermore, one service building near PF No 7 is constructed,” said the official.

Current situation

Currently, platforms 10 and 11 can only accommodate 13-coach trains, while platforms 12 and 13 can handle 17-coach trains. However, after the extension work concludes, all four platforms will accommodate longer trains, up to 24 coaches. In addition to that platform number 14 is now of 21 coach capacity. It will be also extended to accommodate up to 24 coach trains under phase two.

Project cost

The estimated cost of this monumental project is Rs62.43 crore, with its initial sanction dating back to 2015-16.

"This will eliminate the necessity to divert long-distance trains to other stations like Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) due to a shortage of long platforms,” the official said.

CSMT, being the busiest station in Mumbai, manages the operations of 45 pairs of long-distance trains and over 1000 local trains. With a daily footfall of approximately 10.5 lakh passengers, the platform extension project assumes paramount importance in meeting the station's escalating demands.