Mumbai News: Inquiry Launched Into Near-Miss Collision Of Local Trains At CSMT, Signal Functionality Under Scrutiny

The Junior Administrative Grade Officials Committee is gearing up for a comprehensive investigation into a near-miss collision incident involving two local trains on Monday. This incident occurred at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Thursday and has raised questions regarding signal functionality and placement.

On Thursday, at approximately 3:20 pm, a Thane-bound local train and a Kalyan-CSMT local train found themselves on a collision course, causing panic among commuters. Initial reports pointed to signal failure as the cause, but a workers' union leader has suggested that incorrect signal positioning may have been the underlying issue.

The situation was averted thanks to the quick thinking and coordinated efforts of the motormen. An official stated, "The motorman of the Thane-bound local train initiated an emergency brake maneuver upon recognizing the imminent danger, while the Kalyan-CSMT motorman promptly halted the train. Their actions prevented what could have been a catastrophic collision, but the incident resulted in significant delays for other local trains."

Following the incident, the Kalyan-CSMT train was reversed to clear the track and subsequently sent to the carshed for a thorough examination.

"To ensure the safety of railway operations, the senior divisional safety officer will lead the inquiry, having already visited the site to gather essential information. The investigation will encompass all relevant parties, including motormen, guards, signaling and telecom department officials, controllers, and other concerned personnel" said an official of CR, adding that the authorities are fully committed to unraveling the precise sequence of events that led to this unprecedented situation, highlighting the paramount importance of safety in railway operations.

