Mumbai News: Collision Of Two Local Trains Narrowly Avoided At CSMT | FPJ

Mumbai: Two local trains narrowly avoided colliding at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Thursday due to the quick actions of their motormen. The incident occurred around 3:20pm, when a Thane-bound train left platform four of the CSMT line, while simultaneously, a Kalyan-CSMT train approached the same platform, running on the same track. Both motormen executed emergency braking, bringing both trains to a safe halt.

Sources suggest that the Kalyan-CSMT motorman possibly crossed a red signal (signal number 26), leading to the incorrect track usage.

“The Kalyan-CSMT train was reversed to clear the track and was subsequently taken to the platform and later sent to the carshed for further examination”, said officials. This incident caused delays of up to 15 minutes for other trains.

Railway authorities attribute the incident to signal failure, while a union leader points to the wrong positioning of signal 26 in the CSMT yard.