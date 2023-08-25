Mumbai News: RPF Staffer's Swift Action at CSMT Returns Valuables Worth ₹20 Lakh to Rightful Owner

FPJ

In a commendable display of honesty and efficiency, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) post CSMT local line team successfully returned belongings worth ₹20 lakh to a female passenger, Dr Ashia Akhtar, who had forgotten during her train journey on August 24th.

"On August 24th, 2023, at 5:04 pm, at platform number 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a routine inspection by the on-duty RPF staff discovered a black-colored bag in a coach of local train. Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain a black laptop and various electronic devices. However, there was no identification or contact information inside the bag" said an official of CR.

RPF informed woman about her missing valuables

"Under the direction of RPF Inspector CSMT, Sub inspector Dagar and Assistant Sub Inspector Kailash Borkar, switched on the laptop to find no identifying information. Resourceful thinking led them to access the contact number of owner. Upon contacting the number, the team informed the owner, Dr Ashia Akhtar, that her bag was safe in the custody of CSMT RPF" said an official.

Following this, Dr Ashia Akhtar paid a visit to the CSMT RPF station to personally identify the bag and its contents. The 36-year-old dentist, who resides in Navi Mumbai, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the secure return of her valuables. The bag held essential equipment, including a Dell laptop that was crucial for her dental treatment procedures.

RPF returns belongings to the rightful owner

During the inquiry process, Dr Akhtar's statement was recorded by RPF officials in the presence of two witnesses. Under the guidance of Inspector CSMT, a detailed report was prepared along with appropriate documents. The belongings were then handed back to Dr Akhtar in the presence of her office colleague, Ashish Geete, who had accompanied her during the handover.

The RPF's swift and diligent efforts in locating the owner and ensuring the safe return of the valuable belongings have garnered praise and appreciation from Dr Akhtar. "This incident serves as a reminder of the dedication and commitment of the RPF in safeguarding passengers and their possessions" said a senior official of CR.

