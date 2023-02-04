Mumbai: RPF nabbed over 500 offenders in 2022, recovered valuables worth ₹1.91 crore

Representative image |

MUMBAI: In an operation called ‘Yatri Suraksha’, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) nabbed 553 accused and recovered valuables worth ₹1,91,05,073 last year. Till now this year, they detected 58 cases of crime against passengers, apprehended 58 accused and recovered valuables worth ₹12,75,009.

RPF contributes in controlling theft

The RPF of the Western Railway (WR) has effectively contributed to controlling the incidences of theft. WR installed 3,897 CCTV cameras with 488 facial recognition systems (FRS) and uploaded photos of criminals in the system to curb these types of crimes.

RPF nabs two habitual offenders

On Friday, two habitual offenders were apprehended by the RPF staff of Bandra with theft items like laptops and mobiles valued at ₹8,22,812 with the help of CCTV cameras. The accused were handed over to Bandra GRP after completing legal formalities. The GRP registered a case against the offender under section 379 (punishment for theft).

